|
|
Hazel Marie Dietrich
Our mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, aunt and friend passed away April 18, 2019 at New Dawn Healthcare Center in Dover, Ohio. She was born in Uhrichsville, Ohio on March 19, 1922 to the late Francis and Ruth Armstrong. She was a graduate of Uhrichsville High School in 1940. She was married to Herbert Merne Dietrich for 52 ½ years before he passed away December 9, 1993. She had lived in Uhrichsville area till 1979 then moved to New Philadelphia, Ohio.
She is survived by son, Randy (Chris) Dietrich and daughter, Dianna Lee (Edward) Gulling and one sister, Dorothy Jean (Kenneth) Lint. Hazel is survived by her grandchildren Darryl (Amy) Gulling, Richard (Karla) Gulling, Patrick (Karen) Gulling and Thomas (Jill) Gulling. She is survived by great-grandchildren – Brooke, Brent, Cassandra, Aaron, Justin, Brittany, Kimberly, Kyle, Ashley, Allison, Cameron and great-great grandchildren Bethany, Riley and Skylar. Besides her husband she was preceded in death by a grandson, Steven Dietrich, a sister, Margaret Selzer and her constant companion – her dog Rufus.
There will be no viewing or services at Hazel's request. Burial will be in Evergreen Burial Park alongside her husband. Memorial contributions in Hazel's name may be made to Crossroads Hospice at 3743 Boettler Oaks Drive, Uniontown, OH 44685-6227.
Uhrich-Hostettler English Funeral Home, Inc.
740-922-3153
www.uhefh.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Apr. 21, 2019