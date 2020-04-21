|
|
Helen C. Valentine
94, of North Canton and formerly of Bolivar, died Saturday April 18, 2020. Born April 19, 1925 in Canton, she was a daughter of the late Raymond and Caroline V. (Shubert) Burry. She was a 1943 graduate of Timken High School. Helen was a homemaker, a member of St. Paul's Catholic Church in North Canton, a member of AARP and the B&W Senior Club. Her husband, Frank W. Valentine, whom she married May 8, 1948, preceded her in death in September 2002.
She is survived by a daughter, Ann Marie Valentine of North Canton;a son, Raymond M. Valentine of Minerva; three grandchildren, Megan and Matthew Valentine, Jonathan Croston; seven great grandchildren; and a sister, Caroline Totten of North Canton. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Sherry Valentine; two brothers, George Burry and Bill Burry and two sisters, Sophia Bastin and Mary Ann Persell.
Due to the current health crisis a private family graveside services will be held at Calvary Cemetery in Massillon. The Lebold-Smith Funeral Home in Bolivar is handling the arrangements. To share a memory, please visit the funeral home's web site.
Lebold-Smith
330-874-3113
www.smithfuneral.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Apr. 21, 2020