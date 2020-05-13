Helen J. Sturtz
Helen J. Sturtz

98, of New Philadelphia, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020 in Park Village Assisted Living Center at Dover, following a period of declining health. Born at New Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Harry B. and Elizabeth (Graham) Cheney and was a 1940 graduate of New Philadelphia High School. Helen retired from the former Joy Manufacturing at New Philadelphia where she had worked as a secretary and had also had formerly served as treasurer for the City of New Philadelphia. In 1940, she became a member of the First Presbyterian Church at New Philadelphia and was also a member of the church's women's circle and loved playing bridge in a local bridge club.

Helen is survived by a niece, Mary Kay Laner of Bolivar; a nephew, Brent Laner of New Philadelphia and her sister-in-law, Norma Laner of New Philadelphia. In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Charles D. Sturtz; her son, Daniel G. Sturtz; a sister, Dottie Benjamin and a nephew, Robert L. Benjamin.

A private family graveside service is to be held in East Avenue Cemetery at New Philadelphia with Rev. Joe Svancara officiating. The Linn-Gert-Geib Funeral Home at New Philadelphia is handling the service arrangements. It was Helen's wish that memorial contributions be made to Community Hospice, Truman House, 716 Commercial Avenue SW, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Helen by visiting the funeral home's website at www.GeibCares.com.


Published in The Times Reporter on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Graveside service
East Avenue Cemetery at New Philadelphia
Funeral services provided by
Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory
116 Second Street NE
New Philadelphia, OH 44663
(330) 343-5506
