Helen J. Wrightage 89, of Dennison, Ohio, died Sunday, October 11, 2020, at Union Hospital in Dover after a period of declining health. She was born September 17, 1931 in Uhrichsville, Ohio to the late Howard William Shipton and Leone Dale (McConnell) Shipton. Helen was a longtime resident of the Twin Cities, having graduated from Uhrichsville High School in 1949. She then attended Kent State University where she received her teaching degree. She taught elementary school in the Dennison and Stow school districts and also was a substitute teacher for many years.elen was in high school when she met the love of her life, Don Wright. Even though she was a Uhrichsville Tiger and he was a Dennison Railroader, Helen and Don married on August 5, 1951. They were happily married for nearly sixty-eight years before Don's death in 2019. During their marriage, they traveled all across the United States and had many adventures. In their later years, Helen and Don found great pleasure in simply sitting on their front porch together, often with ice cream in hand. Helen was incredibly devoted to her children and grandchildren, supporting them in all their endeavors and rarely missing one of their activities. She was very proud of her family, and she treasured each moment with them. Helen's unfailing love is something that her family will greatly miss but never forget.Helen is survived by her three children, Connie (Jack) Bolitho, Michael (Laurie) Wright, and Jeffrey (Pamela) Wright; six grandchildren, Nicholas (Jenny) Bolitho, Zachary (Kayla) Bolitho, Heather (Samson) Sulzener, Ryan (Macy) Wright, Kimberly (Matt) Monroe, and Keith (Natalie Medaglia) Wright; eight great-grandchildren, Zoe and Scarlett Bolitho, Sutton and Hazel Bolitho, Tytan and Harper Sulzener, and Ellie and Kopper Wright; and a sister, Marylee Merryman. Aside from her husband and parents, Helen was preceded in death by a sister, Betty Pittis.Due to COVID-19 precautions, there will be no visitation. A private family funeral service will be held with Rev. Mike Travis presiding. Interment will follow in beside her beloved husband in Uhrichsville's Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Claymont Foundation's Don and Helen Wright Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 222, Uhrichsville, Ohio 44683.