|
|
Helen Jean "Jeanne" Abel
67, of Dennison got out of her chair and walked through Heaven's gate on February 26, 2020 after suffering complications of Multiple Sclerosis. Born July 11, 1952 in Dennison she was a daughter of the late Charles Richard and Alberta Josephine (Sterling) Bonifay. She was a 1970 graduate of Claymont Schools and worked various places throughout her life. She was a member of Pleasant Valley Methodist Church where she played the piano for 25 years. Jeanne's happiest times were spent with her grandchildren.
On June 20, 1970 she married William Michael "Mike" Abel with whom she celebrated almost 50 years of marriage. They were blessed with three children, Jody (Richard) Golec, Jeffrey Abel, and Bill (Kari) Abel; her five grandchildren complete the family, Corey and Taylor Golec and Hadley, Piper, and Hudson Abel. Also surviving is her mother-in-law, Anna Marie Abel; siblings, Sue (Tom) Vermillion, Linda Shaw, Richard (Debbie) Bonifay, Cindy (Greg) Shinaberry, and Brian (Stacey) Bonifay; sister-in-law, Diane (Brian) Edgar and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Richard "Spank" Shaw.
Services for Jeanne, officiated by Rev. Mark Unrue, will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 29 at the R.K. Lindsey Funeral Home in Dennison. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (three hours prior). Memorial Contributions may be made to National Multiple Sclerosis Society Ohio Buckeye Chapter, 6155 Rockside Road, Suite 202, Independence, OH 44131.
Published in The Times Reporter on Feb. 28, 2020