Helen L. Grafe

4/4/1930 - 10/16/2016

Someone we love

has gone away

and life is not the same.

The greatest gift

that we can give

is just to speak her name.



We need to hear the

stories and the tales of days gone past.

We need for you to

understand these

memories must last.



We cannot make more memories since you're

no longer here.

So when we speak of those memories

it's music to our ears.



Missing you more

everyday.

Always in our hearts,

always on our minds.



Tom, Sue, Jim, Becky, Mary & Families
Published in The Times Reporter on Oct. 16, 2019
