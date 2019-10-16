|
|
In Loving Memory of
Helen L. Grafe
4/4/1930 - 10/16/2016
Someone we love
has gone away
and life is not the same.
The greatest gift
that we can give
is just to speak her name.
We need to hear the
stories and the tales of days gone past.
We need for you to
understand these
memories must last.
We cannot make more memories since you're
no longer here.
So when we speak of those memories
it's music to our ears.
Missing you more
everyday.
Always in our hearts,
always on our minds.
Tom, Sue, Jim, Becky, Mary & Families
Published in The Times Reporter on Oct. 16, 2019