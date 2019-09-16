|
Helen L. Wolfe
86, of New Philadelphia, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, September 13, 2019 in Aultman Hospital at Canton, following a period of declining health after suffering a stroke. Born in Hubbard, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Eva Mae Davis; and was a graduate of Hubbard High School. Helen worked for a number of years under the United Way's Grandparent Program and was long time member of the First Church of God in New Philadelphia. A devoted pastor's wife, she assisted her husband by being his personal secretary and typing all his sermon notes and church bulletins.
She was preceded in death by her husband, the late Rev. Orrin S. Wolfe in 1991 and is survived by three children: Karen L. Wolfe of Boardman, Stan Wolfe and Colleen D. Wolfe both of New Philadelphia; a brother, Richard (Delores) Davis of Mineral Ridge; nine grandchildren: Alonzo H. Potts III, April Anno, Melodie J. Chiaramonte, Mindy Wolfe, Jeffrey Walker, Karrie A. Mumaw, Cory Winkler, Kaylee Kerr and Terra Kerr; and seven great grandchildren: Randy Johnson, Emma Murphy, Cordova Winkler, Delaina Winkler, Max Mumaw, Alex Mumaw and Paityn Anno. In addition to her husband and parents, a sister, Florence Burrows is also deceased.
A service celebrating Helen's life will be held Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia with Pastor Stan Williams officiating. Burial will be Evergreen Burial Park at New Philadelphia. Visitation will be Wednesday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. in the funeral home chapel.
Published in The Times Reporter on Sept. 16, 2019