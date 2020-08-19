1/1
HELEN M. THOMPSON
Helen M. Thompson

81, of Dover, passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020 in Hennis Care Centre – Pat's Porch at Dover following a period of declining health. Born in Somerdale, she was the daughter of the late John "Jack" and Mary E. (Hall) Kollar; and a graduate of Tuscarawas Valley High School. Helen worked as a lab technician at Union Hospital and for both Philip Doughten, M.D. and Donald Mastin, M.D. and attended NewPointe Community Church at Dover. Most of all, she loved being with her family and she always made the holidays and family events extremely special.

On November 7, 1959, Helen married Robert E. Thompson and together celebrated over 60 years of marriage. In addition to her husband, she is survived by a daughter, Robin (Jonathan) Miller of Dover; a son, R. Troy (Luann) Thompson of Milford; six grandchildren: Jessica (Keaven) Vogel, Nathan and Logan Miller, Ciara (Nick) Harshey, Juli (Jordan) Traylinek and Valerie Thompson and five great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, a brother, Gene Kollar, also preceded her in death.

Friends are invited to call Thursday, August 20, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Geib Funeral Center at Dover. A funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 3 PM with Pastor Dwight Mason officiating. Burial will be in Dover Burial Park at Dover. The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Parkinson Research Foundation

5969 Cattleridge Blvd., Suite 100, Sarasota, FL 34232. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Helen by visiting the funeral home's website at: www.GeibCares.com

Published in The Times Reporter on Aug. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Geib Funeral Center & Crematory
5600 N Wooster Avenue
Dover, OH 44622
(330) 343-5506
August 18, 2020
Sending my prayers and condolences on the passing of Helen ,My Husband and I spent outings with them her and Bob. We enjoyed them as our special friends. Talked about our families. Good times we had. To her families I offer my most sincere sympathy to each and everyone. May her Memories be in your hearts for ever.
Barbara Wilson
Friend
