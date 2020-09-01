Helen Marie (Alred) Kilchenman93, of Gnadenhutten, passed away Sunday morning, August 30, 2020 in the Cleveland Clinic Avon Hospital in Avon, Ohio. Helen was born on June 15, 1927 to the late Clifford and Lillie (Israel) Alred in Murrayville, Illinois where she graduated from Murrayville High School in 1945. She then spent rest of her life living in Gnadenhutten. She was married to William "Bill" Kilchenman on March 12, 1948, to whom she was married for seventy years before Bill's passing in March of 2018. Both were members of the John Heckewelder Memorial Moravian Church in Gnadenhutten and active within. Helen was involved with the Women's Fellowship and Martha's Quilters. She was also a V.I.M. of the Ohio American Legion Axillary. Helen enjoyed spending her time quilting, traveling with Bill, and spending time with her children and grandchildren.Surviving are her two sons, Timothy (Suzanne) Kilchenman of Wilmington, NC and Thomas (Lori Baukus) Kilchenman of Avon, OH; six grandchildren: William, Hanah, Marco, and Kristina Briseno, Paige and Reese Tyra; and numerous nieces and nephews. Along with her parents and husband, Helen is preceded in death by siblings: Evelyn Alred, Clifford Alred, Betty Smith, Margaret Edwards, James Alred, and Doris Edwards.Keeping with Helen's wishes, no public viewing will be held. A private funeral service will be held at the John Heckewelder Memorial Moravian Church. Memorial contributions may be made to the John Heckewelder Memorial Moravian Church or Martha's Quilters of the Moravian Church. Online condolences may be left for the family at:Koch, Gnadenhutten740-254-4200