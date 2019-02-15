Home

Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home, Inc.
266 North Main Street
Magnolia, OH 44643
(330) 866-9425
Calling hours
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home
266 North Main Street
Magnolia, OH
View Map
Service
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home
266 North Main Street
Magnolia, OH
View Map
age 92, of Mineral City, passed away Wed., Feb. 13, 2019 in her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born July 23, 1926 in Baltimore, MD, a daughter of the late Jim and Anna Marie (Lessner) Nock, and had been a Mineral City resident since 1945. Helen had volunteered at Mineral City Elementary School for 34 years, where she helped children with reading problems, and where she was a "special grandma" to all the children she helped. She attended St. Paul's Community Church in Mineral City, had served on the Mineral City Village Council, was a Girl Scout and Brownie Leader, and also helped with the Cub and Boy Scouts. Helen never met a child, older person, or animal she didn't like.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jerald W. Haney, Sr., on Jan. 20, 2003, a son, Jerald W. Haney, Jr., on Sept. 22, 1995, one sister, Lillian Nock, three brothers, George, Jimmy and David Nock, and a great-granddaughter, Rachel Libby. Helen is survived by three daughters, Marie Libby, Marla Kay (Tommy) Taylor, and Martha Beatty; one son, Kenneth Haney; 11 grandchildren, Jon (Kerry) Haney, Lisa (Jerry) Miller, Casey (Gary) Pontones, Jesse Haney, Fred (Ashley) Taylor, Jennifer (Mitchell) Archer, Amanda Jacobs, Maggie Libby, Chris (Zaida) Libby, Marcus Beatty, and Janine Beatty, 12 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-granddaughter. Services will be held Monday at 11 a.m. in Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home in Magnolia with Pastor Mark Gross officiating. Interment will be in New Cumberland Cemetery. Friends may call Sunday 2-4 p.m. Condolences may be sent to: www.gordonfuneralhomes.com.

Gordon (330) 866-9425
Published in The Times Reporter on Feb. 15, 2019
