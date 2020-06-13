Henning K. Henriksen
1945 - 2020
Henning K. Henriksen

74, of Dover, passed away peacefully and unexpectedly on June 10, 2020, in his home. Born Dec. 4, 1945 in Holbaek, Denmark, he was the son of the late Vagner and Inga Petersen Henriksen. Henning completed his education and apprenticeship in machine skills at the Holbaek Technical School, and he served in the Danish Home Guard. In the summer of 1972 he was an international camp counselor at Camp Tippecanoe in Harrison County, and there he met his future wife, Susan; the couple married in 1973. Henning began his United States career as a machinist at Shenango, and later was employed by Joy Fan and Howden. He attained his US citizenship in 1977.

In addition to his parents, Henning was preceded in death by his sister, Lilian Harshoj. He is survived by his wife, Susan Gingrich Henriksen; his daughter, Maria (Robert) DeHoff of Covington, Ky; his grandson, Elessar DeHoff of Covington; Susan's brothers, John (Nancy) Gingrich of Farmington, Mich., and David (Jane) Gingrich of Dover; his nephew, Paul (Michelle) Gingrich of Canton; his niece, Sharon (Jeff) Hall of Oviedo, Fla; his nephews, Benjamin (Stephanie) Gingrich of Lakewood, Adam Gingrich of Westerville, and Joseph Gingrich of New Albany. Henning also has family in Denmark – his sister, Christa (Carl-Erik) Hansen, his nephew, Dennis (Dorthe) Hansen, and his niece, Anja (Peter) Hansen, all of Holbaek. Additionally, there are 13 great-nieces and great-nephews and many cousins surviving in both his US and Danish families.

Henning very much enjoyed studying guns and their working intricacies, and was an active member of Tusco Rifle Club. He also was very active in the sport of judo having attained the rank of sixth degree black belt. For many years Henning ran the Ichiban Judo Club at the Tuscarawas County YMCA, officiated at regional tournaments, and was accepted as a volunteer at the 1987 Pan Am games and 1996 Olympics in the judo venue. He was a faithful member of Dover First Moravian Church, where, for many years, he was the sound technician and sang in the chancel choir.

A private family memorial service will be held, and a public gathering and time for sharing memories will be held in the future. To sign an online guestbook and share a fond remembrance of Henning online, please visit the Obituaries link on the Toland-Herzig website. The family suggests that contributions on Henning's memory be made to First Moravian Church, 319 N. Walnut St., Dover, OH 44622.


Published in The Times Reporter on Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

