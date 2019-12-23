Home

POWERED BY

Services
Toland-Herzig Funeral Homes & Crematory
803 N Wooster Ave
Dover, OH 44622
(330) 343-6132
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Toland-Herzig Funeral Homes & Crematory
803 N Wooster Ave
Dover, OH 44622
View Map
Service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Toland-Herzig Funeral Homes & Crematory
803 N Wooster Ave
Dover, OH 44622
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Henrietta Pasquin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henrietta "Henri" Pasquin


1921 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Henrietta "Henri" Pasquin Obituary
Henrietta "Henri" Pasquin

"Together Again"

98, of Dover passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019 in the Community Hospice Truman House. Henri was born on November 27, 1921 in Byington, Tennessee. She worked at US Quarry Tile for 18 years, and had also been employed at many different businesses throughout the area. She was a former member of Good Hope Lutheran Church in Zoarville, and in her spare time she enjoyed reading, cooking and flower gardening.

Henri was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Eugene Pasquin on September 13, 2009; and is survived by her son, David (Lori) Schwartz of Dover; granddaughter, Lisa (Greg) Humston of Akron; and half-brother George (Helen) Carman of Ravenna. In addition to her husband, Henri was also preceded in death by a son, Eugene R. Schwartz; daughter, Margaret Mitchell; grandson, Eugene R. Penso; mother, Chalcie Schoolcraft; half-brothers, Andy Collins, Kenneth Carman; and half-sister, Joanne Kellecker.

Cremation has been entrusted to the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory at Dover. A service celebrating Henri's life will be held on Monday, December 30th at 11:00 am in the Dover funeral home, with Pastor Louise Worsham officiating. The family will be receiving friends one hour prior to the service on Monday. Those wishing to express their fondest memories of Henri may do so by visiting the online obituaries link on the funeral home's website. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice Truman House.
Published in The Times Reporter on Dec. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Henrietta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Toland-Herzig Funeral Homes & Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -