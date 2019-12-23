|
Henrietta "Henri" Pasquin
"Together Again"
98, of Dover passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019 in the Community Hospice Truman House. Henri was born on November 27, 1921 in Byington, Tennessee. She worked at US Quarry Tile for 18 years, and had also been employed at many different businesses throughout the area. She was a former member of Good Hope Lutheran Church in Zoarville, and in her spare time she enjoyed reading, cooking and flower gardening.
Henri was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Eugene Pasquin on September 13, 2009; and is survived by her son, David (Lori) Schwartz of Dover; granddaughter, Lisa (Greg) Humston of Akron; and half-brother George (Helen) Carman of Ravenna. In addition to her husband, Henri was also preceded in death by a son, Eugene R. Schwartz; daughter, Margaret Mitchell; grandson, Eugene R. Penso; mother, Chalcie Schoolcraft; half-brothers, Andy Collins, Kenneth Carman; and half-sister, Joanne Kellecker.
Cremation has been entrusted to the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory at Dover. A service celebrating Henri's life will be held on Monday, December 30th at 11:00 am in the Dover funeral home, with Pastor Louise Worsham officiating. The family will be receiving friends one hour prior to the service on Monday. Those wishing to express their fondest memories of Henri may do so by visiting the online obituaries link on the funeral home's website. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice Truman House.
Published in The Times Reporter on Dec. 23, 2019