Henry J. Hershberger
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Henry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Henry J. Hershberger

83, of 4552 TR 366 Millersburg, died Tuesday, May 26, 2020 following a three month illness. He was born in Holmes County on July 14, 1936 to the late Jacob E. and Fannie (Miller) Hershberger of Millersburg and married Erma O. Miller on Oct. 24, 1957. She survives. Henry was a retired farmer and worked for Bowman Belts. He was a member of the Old Order Amish Church where he was ordained as minister in 1971.

In addition to his wife he is survived by three daughters, Marilyn (David) Yoder of Mt. Hope, Martha (Jacob) Hershberger of Millersburg, and Ruth (Harvey) Bowman of the home; a daughter-in-law, Mrs. Larry Sarah Hershberger; 26 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren; a brother, Melvin J. Hershberger of Coalgate, Okla; a sister, Mary (Paul) Fry of Millersburg; and a brother-in-law, Joe L. (Mary) Miller of Millersburg. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his son, Larry; four grandchildren; three sisters, Anna (Alvin) Miller, Katie (Dan) Miller, and Fannie Mae Miller; a sister-in-law, Mattie Hershberger; and a brother-in-law, Leroy Hochstetler.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 28 at the home with Bishop Jonas A. Yoder officiating. Burial will follow in the Bunker Hill Cemetery. Friends may call anytime after 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

Miller Funeral Care – Walnut Creek, OH. 330-893-2273

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Reporter on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
28
Funeral service
Send Flowers
MAY
28
Burial
Bunker Hill Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Care
2972 OH 39
Millersburg, OH 44654
(330) 893-2273
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved