Henry J. Hershberger



83, of 4552 TR 366 Millersburg, died Tuesday, May 26, 2020 following a three month illness. He was born in Holmes County on July 14, 1936 to the late Jacob E. and Fannie (Miller) Hershberger of Millersburg and married Erma O. Miller on Oct. 24, 1957. She survives. Henry was a retired farmer and worked for Bowman Belts. He was a member of the Old Order Amish Church where he was ordained as minister in 1971.



In addition to his wife he is survived by three daughters, Marilyn (David) Yoder of Mt. Hope, Martha (Jacob) Hershberger of Millersburg, and Ruth (Harvey) Bowman of the home; a daughter-in-law, Mrs. Larry Sarah Hershberger; 26 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren; a brother, Melvin J. Hershberger of Coalgate, Okla; a sister, Mary (Paul) Fry of Millersburg; and a brother-in-law, Joe L. (Mary) Miller of Millersburg. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his son, Larry; four grandchildren; three sisters, Anna (Alvin) Miller, Katie (Dan) Miller, and Fannie Mae Miller; a sister-in-law, Mattie Hershberger; and a brother-in-law, Leroy Hochstetler.



Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 28 at the home with Bishop Jonas A. Yoder officiating. Burial will follow in the Bunker Hill Cemetery. Friends may call anytime after 6 p.m. on Tuesday.



Miller Funeral Care – Walnut Creek, OH. 330-893-2273



