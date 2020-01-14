|
Herbert Lee Cotton, Sr.
78, of Uhrichsville passed away surrounded by his family on January 11, 2020 at Hennis Care Centre in Bolivar. Born May 20, 1941 in Dennison he was the son of the late Herbert Lloyd and Elisabeth "Betty" (Benedum) Cotton. Herbert graduated from Uhrichsville High School. He worked for Conrail for 12 years followed by 15 years at the Tuscarawas County Sheriff's office as a Civil Deputy. He was a member of the Uhrichsville Elks, Claymont Booster Club and Park Christian Church. Herbert enjoyed bowling and attending his grandchildren's sporting events. He will also always be known for running the Uhrichsville Park swimming pool and youth center and being a Uhrichsville City Council member.
On August 11, 1962 he married the former Dawn Ann Thompson who survives him. Also surviving are his children, Natalie (Randy) Colaner, Herbert "Herby" (Lora) Cotton, Jr., Candy (Mike) Bonanno, and Jodi (Jerry) Bowser; Grandchildren, Heidi (Josh) Clark, Brenton (Kristina) Bonanno, Sheena (Jay) Kendall, Sammy (Calissa) Bonanno, Cody Bonanno, Erica (Brent) Wanosik, Brooke (Jim) Darrah, Chase (Breanna) Colaner, Corey (Katie) Colaner, Kristin (Scott) Beabout, and Kyler Colaner; 23 great grandchildren; and brother and sister-in-law-, Harold (Merleyann) Thompson.
Herbert has been cremated and private family services will be held at a later date. Those wishing to honor his memory by a charitable contribution are encouraged to do so to Park Christian Church.
Published in The Times Reporter on Jan. 14, 2020