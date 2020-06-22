Herman "Butch" Sexton
76, of New Philadelphia, arrived in his heavenly home on June 16, 2020, after a brief illness. He was a 1961 graduate of Zanesville High School and served in the US Army Reserve. Butch was quiet and sensitive. He was a man of few words, but during conversation, his wisdom was apparent. He held the titles of loving son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, friend and mentor. However, he cherished being called Dad and Papa more than anything. After more than 50 years of being a valued employee of Ohio Power (AEP), Butch retired to spend time with his family. He enjoyed vacationing, fishing and shooting firearms. He also loved watching his family in the activities they pursued. Unbeknownst to many, he held a passion for history and was a fervent believer of the US Constitution; specifically, the Liberty it granted Americans to pursue happiness in their lives.
He will forever be loved and missed by his wife, Barbara (Rockwell/Maxwell) Sexton of New Philadelphia; his sister, Florence Munday of Asheville, North Carolina; his son, Shane (Beth) Sexton, of Dover and their children, Drew, Ian and Blake; his daughter, Brie (Will) Russmann, of Delaware, Ohio and their children, Dane, Lydia and Teag; his son, Christian (Stefane) Sexton of New Philadelphia, and their daughters, Aleah, Jayli, Kiera and Elise; his grandson, Josh (Rachel) Maxwell of New Philadelphia and their children, Gavin and Zoey; his granddaughter, Tia Maxwell, of California, and her daughter, Micah Thurman of Texas. He was greeted in Heaven by his sons, Scott A. Sexton and Troy M. Maxwell; and his parents, Camet and Dorothy Sexton.
A small intimate family gathering is planned and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Should you be inclined to honor his life, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Butch's name to the Community Hospice Truman House, 716 Commercial Ave SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663. You may also pay it forward at your local bar or VFW by buying a beer and shot for the next patron. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Butch by visiting the funeral home website: www.geibcares.com
76, of New Philadelphia, arrived in his heavenly home on June 16, 2020, after a brief illness. He was a 1961 graduate of Zanesville High School and served in the US Army Reserve. Butch was quiet and sensitive. He was a man of few words, but during conversation, his wisdom was apparent. He held the titles of loving son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, friend and mentor. However, he cherished being called Dad and Papa more than anything. After more than 50 years of being a valued employee of Ohio Power (AEP), Butch retired to spend time with his family. He enjoyed vacationing, fishing and shooting firearms. He also loved watching his family in the activities they pursued. Unbeknownst to many, he held a passion for history and was a fervent believer of the US Constitution; specifically, the Liberty it granted Americans to pursue happiness in their lives.
He will forever be loved and missed by his wife, Barbara (Rockwell/Maxwell) Sexton of New Philadelphia; his sister, Florence Munday of Asheville, North Carolina; his son, Shane (Beth) Sexton, of Dover and their children, Drew, Ian and Blake; his daughter, Brie (Will) Russmann, of Delaware, Ohio and their children, Dane, Lydia and Teag; his son, Christian (Stefane) Sexton of New Philadelphia, and their daughters, Aleah, Jayli, Kiera and Elise; his grandson, Josh (Rachel) Maxwell of New Philadelphia and their children, Gavin and Zoey; his granddaughter, Tia Maxwell, of California, and her daughter, Micah Thurman of Texas. He was greeted in Heaven by his sons, Scott A. Sexton and Troy M. Maxwell; and his parents, Camet and Dorothy Sexton.
A small intimate family gathering is planned and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Should you be inclined to honor his life, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Butch's name to the Community Hospice Truman House, 716 Commercial Ave SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663. You may also pay it forward at your local bar or VFW by buying a beer and shot for the next patron. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Butch by visiting the funeral home website: www.geibcares.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Reporter on Jun. 22, 2020.