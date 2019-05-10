|
Hilda Rose Kempf 1928-2019
91, of New Philadelphia, died Thursday, May 9, 2019 in Community Hospice House at New Philadelphia following a recent illness. A daughter of the late James and Ruth (Vogel) Coplin, Rose was born March 26, 1928 in her childhood home at New Philadelphia. Rose graduated from Tuscarawas-Warwick High School in 1946. During her younger years, she was a member of the Toast Mistresses and the Little Theatre of Tuscarawas County. She also served as a Girl Scout Leader. She was a dynamic writer of letters to the editor of the Times-Reporter and was a friend to all animals. Rose was especially passionate of their wellbeing and many grateful dogs and cats await her in heaven.
She is survived by her daughter, Wendy Kempf of Quebec, Canada; a brother and sister-in-law, James and Marilyn Coplin; two nieces, Janet (Steve) Kraft and Connie (Chip) Donbrowski and several great-nieces and great-nephews all of Orlando, Fla. Rose was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Carl Kempf whom she married on November 22, 1947.
In keeping with Rose's wishes there will be no calling hours or services and cremation will take place through the care of the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Rose by visiting the funeral home website, www.geibcares.com. Contributions may be made in Rose's memory to the Tuscarawas County Humane Society, 1432 Tall Timber Road NE, New Philadelphia, OH 44663.
Published in The Times Reporter on May 10, 2019