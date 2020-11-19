Holly (Hahn) Johnsonage 56 of Uhrichsville, OH passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. She was born on December 8, 1963 to George and Elizabeth Hahn. Holly is preceded in death by her mother, Elizabeth Hahn. She is survived by her sons, Randy Hahn and Travis (Danielle) Johnson, eight grandchildren, brothers, Scott (Patti) Hahn, Clark (Laura) Hahn, and her father, George Hahn. The family would like to thank the Sickles family for their loving care of our mother.There are no calling hours or services planned. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.