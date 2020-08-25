Homer R. McDade97, of Dover, was welcomed into the arms of The Lord on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020 at the home of his daughter, Rose, and surrounded by his loved ones. He was born June 24, 1923 in East Sparta, Ohio to the late Okey and Cressa (Gill) McDade. Homer proudly served in the U.S. Army during World War II in Europe. At age 18, he was part of the early wave of Normandy troops tasked with securing the beach and driving back the Germans where he earned a Purple Heart. The horrors of war kept Homer from speaking of or recounting those events until age 92 when he began writing about his experiences. He was a humble man who shared that when his unit liberated Dachau Concentration Camp, it gave them hope that they were indeed making a difference in winning the fight.After the war, Homer returned home and re-joined his career at U.S. Ceramic Tile Co. in East Sparta. He later went to work for The General Telephone Company from where he retired. Being accustomed to hard work, he returned to the workforce at W.W. Henry Adhesive and following his retirement there, he worked as a crew leader for his grandson, Jack (Peg) Billow at Blasenhauer Plumbing & Heating until his physical health encouraged him to lighten his tasks. Throughout his working life, Homer also owned and operated a business from a shop at his home that provided services for sharpening saws, chains, blades, etc. for others. He had a rather large customer base and charged very little for his services. He enjoyed very much the visits and relationships he built with each and every customer. His hobbies always included working and helping other people, mowing, and planting flowers. Homer also enjoyed farming with his brothers. He taught his family honesty, integrity and service to others were essential to ethics and character.Homer was preceded in death by his first wife, Esther (Hennis) McDade; two sons, infant Robert and Richard A. (Debbie) McDade; a sister, Mary Alice McDade; four brothers, Paul, Jack, Ed and Andy McDade and sisters-in-law, Inez, Doris and Marjorie McDade. Homer is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Jean McDade; son, Ronald (Connie) McDade; daughters, Rosemarie (David) Mushrush and Mary Ann McDade; step children, Ronald and Randy Veigel and Phyllis (Dave) Saffell and two brothers, Walter and Glenn (Pat) McDade. Homer had 10 grandchildren; four step grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren and 10 step great-grandchildren. One great-grandchild, Lilianna Beitler, is deceased. Homer is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.Cremation will take place through the care of the Geib Funeral Center at Dover and a Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 at 11 a.m. in Dover Bible Church with Pastor Mikkel Jasper officiating. Inurnment, with military honors, will follow in Ridgecrest Memory Gardens in Dover. A meal will be held in the church following the committal service. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. As a World War II Combat Veteran, inurnment for Homer will also take place privately in Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery at Rittman, Ohio. Due to Covid 19, safety precautions will be taken. The 6-foot rule will be honored and all guests are asked to wear a mask while attending the visitation and services. The family wishes to express their deepest gratitude for the loving care he was provided at the home of his daughter, Rose, with assistance by daughter, Mary Ann, and son, Ronald. Also for the tender, dedicated care provided by his grandchildren and longtime home health aides, Linda and Shirley. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Homer's memory may be made to Community Hospice of Tuscarawas County, 716 Commercial Avenue SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663.