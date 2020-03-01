|
Hope E. Patton
91, of Dover, passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020. Hope was born on August 2, 1928, in New Philadelphia. Her parents were the late Fred and Emma Rosch and she was an only child. Hope was a 1946 graduate of New Philadelphia High School. Following graduation, she was employed for a number of years in the office of the Ohio Power Company in New Philadelphia. On September 15, 1953, she was married to Thomas J. Patton of Dover, Ohio, in the Little Church Around the Corner in New York City. Thomas passed away in July of 2013, just two months shy of the couple's 60th. Wedding Anniversary.
Hope is survived by her daughter, Faith and her husband, Kevin Settles; and grandsons, Ryan and Chance of Newark, Ohio; and son, Thomas Patton of Kettering, Ohio.
In keeping with her wishes, there will be no formal services. A graveside service for the family will be held at Evergreen Burial Park with burial there. The Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory in Dover are handling the arrangements. To sign an online guestbook for Hope, visit the obituary link on the funeral home's website. You may make contributions on Hope's behalf to the Tuscarawas County YMCA Endowment Fund, 600 Monroe St., Dover, Ohio 44622 or the Community Hospice Truman House, 716 Commercial Ave. S.W., New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663.
Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 1, 2020