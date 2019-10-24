|
|
Howard C. Anno Jr.
Age 53, of Dover, passed away Tuesday, October 22, 2019, in Dover's Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital, where he was taken after becoming ill at home. Born April 18, 1966, in Dennison, he was a the son of Lois Hawkins Anno of Midvale, and the late Howard C. Anno. Howard graduated from Indian Valley North High School in 1985, and was employed by Profile Products, Canton. He enjoyed the outdoors, which included hunting and fishing, and he was a NASCAR fan. Howard was a member of the Dover Eagles Lodge, where he often helped out with dinners - he especially liked to cook.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his daughter, Miranda (Darryn Oliver) Anno; his step-daughter, Misty Holloway; his grandchildren, Darryn and Issac Oliver, and Luke Cottrell; his sister, Tina Anno; his niece and nephew, Christopher and Kayla Spitler; and his aunts and uncles. Besides his father, Howard was preceded in death by his wife, Sandy L. Menefee Anno, on February 2nd of this year.
Cremation is in the care of the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory, Dover. There will be no visitation or ceremony. Burial will be later in Longview Cemetery, Bowerstown. To sign an online guestbook and share a fond memory of Howard, please visit the obituaries link on the Toland-Herzig website.
Published in The Times Reporter on Oct. 24, 2019