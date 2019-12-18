|
Howard E. "Howdy" Byers
93, of New Philadelphia, died Monday, December 16, 2019 in Community Hospice House at New Philadelphia following a recent illness. A son of the late Delbert and Monna (Jollie) Byers, Howdy was born April 16, 1926 at New Philadelphia, Ohio. Howdy graduated from New Philadelphia High School in 1944. He then entered the United States Navy and was stationed in the South Pacific during World War II aboard the USS LST #797. Howdy honorably served his country until receiving his discharge in 1946. Then on June 21, 1947, he married the love of his life, the former Jo Anne Maus, and the couple raised two children, Rebecca and Phillip. On January 1, 1955, Howdy joined the New Philadelphia Police Department and retired as Captain on June 13, 1980. Howdy was a longtime member of the FOP Tuscora Lodge #4 and a lifetime member of the BPOE #510 at New Philadelphia. He was also a member of the Woodcarvers of America Association and spent many days carving various projects while visiting the Wilderness Center at Wilmot. Howdy was a proud and active member of Boy Scouts of America. Over the years, he served as Scout Master and Assistant Scout Master for Troop #90. During his time as a Scout, he was proud to have served on the staff at the National Jamboree at Fort A.P. Hill, Virginia as well as visiting the Philmont Scout Ranch in Cimarron, New Mexico as an adult leader. He was also proud to have assisted approximately 100 Scouts with their Eagle Scout projects. Howdy served on staff for summer camp at Camp Tuscazoar and Seven Ranges. In his later years he always made it a priority to attend the pancake breakfast in the spring and hog roast in the fall at Camp Tuscazoar. Over the years, Howdy received numerous awards and recognitions for his service to the Boy Scouts and the community which included the Silver Beaver Award in 1994, the District Veterans Award in 2002, the Bernie Meyer Award and was honored by the First United Methodist Church for over 55 years in Scouting. Then on May 7, 2010, Howdy was awarded the Alumnus of the Year for Distinguished Service Award by the Quaker Foundation. Howdy was also an active member of the First United Methodist Church at New Philadelphia. Through the church, he served as an adult leader on work missions in Ohio, West Virginia, Tennessee and Kentucky. He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Jo Anne Byers; his children, Rebecca Auman of Dover and Phillip Byers of Bolivar; his grandchildren, Stephanie (fiancé, Dennis Tubbs) Withem, Adam Burns and Leslie (Chris) Hirgelt; his great grandchildren, Nathan and Jaelyn Withem and Carter Ingram and a great-great granddaughter, Athena Withem; a sister-in-law, Mary Jane Mathias, several nieces and nephews and dear friends. Howdy was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Dorothy Huff; a cousin, Shirley Scott and a brother-in-law, Edwin Mathias. Visitation will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia with FOP services being held at 4:00 p.m. In keeping with Howdy's wishes, cremation will follow visitation and a memorial service will take place Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home with Rev. William Ramsay officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in East Avenue Cemetery at New Philadelphia. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Howdy by visiting the funeral home website, www.geibcares.com. Contributions may be made in Howdy's memory to Camp Tuscazoar Foundation, P.O. Box 308, Zoarville, OH 44656, or to the Stockade Restoration Project at Camp Tuscazoar, P.O. Box 308, Zoarville, OH 44656 or to the Wilderness Center, P.O. Box 202, Wilmot, OH 44689.
Published in The Times Reporter from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019