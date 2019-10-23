|
|
Howard E. "Howie" Stalder
age 81, of Dover, died Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, in Dover's Country Club Retirement Center. Born Sept. 27, 1938, on the family farm on Dover-Zoar Rd. N.E., he was a son of the late Jacob and Helen Kilchenman Stalder. Howie graduated from Dover High School in 1956, and went on to serve honorably with the United States Army. He married the former Sadie Scarbrough, who survives, on Jan. 31, 1969. Howie worked the family farm nearly all of his life. He was also employed by Haas Body Shop in Dover for 34 years, and American Commercial Vehicles in Orrville, from which he retired. He enjoyed trap shooting and participated in numerous competitions over the years, and received many awards. Howie belonged to the Dover American Legion and the Zoar Road Gun Club.
He will be dearly missed by his wife, Sadie; his daughters, Roberta Ward, Rebecca (Mike) Gordon and Deborah (Larry Beckler) Gemma; his grandchildren, Angela (Jeremy) Marzilli, Shawn (Penny) Garvin, Frank (Jordan Stawicki) Tarulli, John (Krystal) Tarulli and Eric (Cheryl) Ward; his great-grandchildren, Riley Ward and Cohen Marzilli; and his nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, Howie was preceded in death by his sisters, Maxine Simmers, Ruth Becker and Clara Shook; his brother, Walter Stalder; and his son-in-law, Rocco Gemma.
Family and friends are invited to call at the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory, Dover, on Thursday, Oct. 24, 5-7 p.m. A funeral service will be held Friday, Oct. 25, at 1:30 p.m. in the funeral home with military rites to follow. Afterward, there will be a lunch in the Famous Endings Museum in the funeral home. To sign an online guestbook and share a fond memory of Howie, please visit the obituaries link on the funeral home's website. The family suggests that contributions in Howie's memory be made to Crossroads Hospice, 3743 Boettler Oaks Dr., Ste. E, Green, Ohio 44685.
Published in The Times Reporter on Oct. 23, 2019