Howard J. Stein, Sr.
88, of New Philadelphia, passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020, at Union Hospital in Dover. He was born on February 11, 1931, in New Philadelphia. Howard was the son of the late Harry and Bernice (Cline) Stein. He was a 1949 graduate of New Philadelphia High School. On June 5, 1955, Howard wed the former Ruth Webber at the Emmanuel Lutheran Church in New Philadelphia. The late Rev. James N. Fisher officiated the ceremony. The couple traveled to Washington DC for their honeymoon. Howard was the owner of the former Slasor & Lieser Electrical Wholesale Company and began his employment there while still in high school. Later in life, he founded H. Stein Lawn Care. He was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Dover where he volunteered his talents as a member of the property committee. Howard, along with his wife, Ruth, enjoyed camping in Airstream Travel Trailers. They were members of various camping clubs including Buckeye Burners, the Swiss Wheelers and the Akron Unit and Land of the Lakes Airstream Clubs. Howard was a former member of the Quarter Miler Car Club. Howard especially enjoyed participating in the annual Airstream campout at the Indianapolis Speedway, an event that combined many of his interests. He enjoyed setting up the electrical systems and National Airstream rallies around the United States, often arriving weeks ahead to make sure everything was in place. After his retirement, Howard oversaw the building of his dream home that had 20 sides. He enjoyed spending many hours maintaining the property and helping with the lawn care business.
In addition to his wife, Ruth, he is survived by his four children: Joe (Teri) Stein, Barb (Paul) Pringle, Paul (Susan) Stein, and Susan (Jon) Herman all of New Philadelphia; five grandchildren: Lexi (Kevin) Cornell, Hunter Stein, Elizabeth (fiance, John Doby) Herman, Samantha Herman, and Cody Herman; one step-grandchild, William (Kathryn) Pringle; and two step-great-grandchildren, Christian and Colton Pringle. He was also expecting his first great-grandchild, Addison Claire, this month.
Friends are invited to call at the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory in Dover on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, from 4:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. A funeral service will take place at the funeral home on Thursday, January 9, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Donald Rice, Jr., officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Burial Park in New Philadelphia. To sign an online guestbook for Howard, visit the obituary link on the funeral home's website. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church Youth Program, 216 N. Wooster Ave., Dover, Ohio 44622.
Published in The Times Reporter on Jan. 6, 2020