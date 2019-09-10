|
|
Howard "Red" Sinclair
76, of Alliance, died Sunday Sept. 8, 2019, at The Community Care Center in Alliance. Born Aug. 18, 1943 in Martins Ferry, he was a son of the late Russell and Frances (Liggett) Sinclair. He retired in 2005 from the former AGA Gas Company in Canton. He was a Navy Veteran and a member of the Alliance American Legion.
He is survived by his wife, Sheree (Seibert) Ely Sinclair, whom he married Nov. 30, 2003. Also surviving are his daughters, Terra (Jon) Wonsettler and Tana Ely, both of Massillon; four grandchildren, Addison, Matthew, Olivia and Zaed; a sister, Nancy Keck of North Carolina; a sister-in-law, Julie Sinclair of Arizona and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Russell Sinclair.
In keeping with his wishes, cremation has taken place and no services are planned at this time. The Lebold-Smith Funeral Home in Bolivar is handling the arrangements. To share a memory, please visit the funeral home's web site.
Lebold-Smith
330-874-3113
www.smithfuneral.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Sept. 10, 2019