Howard W. Rice Jr.
1948 - 2020
Howard W. "Butch" Rice, Jr.

71, of Navarre died Friday, September 25, 2020 at Aultman Hospital in Canton following a brief illness. He was born in Canton, on September 27, 1948 to the late Howard W. and Marjorie F. (Dillard) Rice, Sr. and married Betty Pope on June 24, 1967. She survives. He retired in October 2010 from the Ford Motor Company, where he worked as a tool and die maker. He enjoyed woodworking, being outdoors and working on old cars. He is a member of the Zoar United Church of Christ.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Robin (fiance` Charles Haglock) McCall and Richard "Joe" (companion Carrie Moore) Rice both of Navarre; three grandsons, Tyler McCall, Zachery McCall and Jakob Rice; two great-grandchildren, Casey and Damon; twin sister, Holly (Edward) Lawver of Bolivar; and his beloved companion, Cooper. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Troutman Atkinson and his brother, William Troutman.

Private family services will be held on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Lebold-Smith Funeral Home in Bolivar with Pastor Jeff Stultz officiating. Friends are invited to call from 11-1 at the funeral home prior to the private services with masks being required and social distancing being observed. Please visit the funeral home's website to share a memory. Memorials may be made to the Zoar United Church of Christ 142 5th Street, Zoar, OH 44697.

Published in The Times Reporter on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Calling hours
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Lebold-Smith Funeral Home
SEP
29
Service
01:00 PM
Lebold-Smith Funeral Home
