Hoyt Franklin Richardson
84, of Uhrichsville, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 1st, 2019 at Hennis Care Centre of Bolivar. Born Oct. 18, 1934 in Cordova, Ala., he was a son of the late James A. and Maudine (Meddows) Richardson. He proudly served his country in the U. S. Navy during the Korean War and later in the Army Reserves. He had been employed by Associated Grocers for a number of years and had also been a bricklayer. He enjoyed the time he spent at the Uhrichsville Moose where he was a lifetime member.
On May 20, 1955, Hoyt married the former Beverly Arlene McPeek with whom he enjoyed nearly 52 years of marriage until her passing on Aug. 22, 2007. They are survived by six children, Theresa (Randy) Gray, Diana (Jay) Henry, Hoyt "Jamie" (fiancée, Suzie Williams) Richardson, Danny Richardson, Lisa (Rick) Risher, and David Richardson; grandchildren, Heather (Mike) Enos, Chasity (Jamie) Warner, Chad (Michele) Henry, Todd (Tara) Henry, Corey (Andi) Henry, Scott (Danielle) Richardson, Nathan (Nikita) Richardson, Ashlee (fiancé, Dustin Rose) Richardson, Cody Richardson, Jordon (fiancée, Miranda Noel) Richardson, Kayla (Chase) Burcher, Katie (Kyle) Pastircak, Drake Richardson, and Kristin (Cody) Trimmer; and numerous great- and great-great-grandchildren. Hoyt is also survived by his sister, Helen (Noel) Allen; brothers, Gerald Richardson and Leon (Ramona) Richardson; and a number of nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his father- and mother-in-law, Al and Matilda Robinson, sister-in-law, Mert Richardson, and granddaughter, Stefanie Risher.
In keeping with Hoyt's wishes, cremation is planned without a public visitation. A private, family graveside service will be held in Uhrichsville's Union Cemetery where he will be interred with his beloved wife. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice.
Published in The Times Reporter on Oct. 3, 2019