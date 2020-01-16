|
Ida M. Fox
88, of New Philadelphia, passed away peacefully into the waiting arms of Jesus surrounded by her loving family on January 14, 2020 in Park Village Southside. Born in Roswell on April 27, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Peter S. and Helen Mae (Kohler) Fantine. On September 17, 1948, she married her late husband, Lester Charles Fox in the Roxford United Methodist Church. Ida cherished her family and greatly enjoyed spending time with them, especially at Christmas Eve gatherings. She also had a love for camping and fishing with her family, and cooking Sunday family dinners.
Ida's family includes her children, Sherry (Robert) Mason of New Philadelphia, Charlene (David) Rankin of Strasburg, Karen Huff of Uhrichsville, Peggy (Eugene) DeNicola and William (Rita) Fox, both of New Philadelphia, Robert (Rosemary) Fox of Mineral City, and John (Crystal) Fox of Dover; 16 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and numerous step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, Ida was preceded in passing by her two sisters, Rose Briggs and Betty Mullins; her brother, Peter Fantine, Jr.; and her son-in-law, John Huff.
Visitation will be held Friday, January 17, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia. A service celebrating Ida's life will begin at 11 a.m. with Dale Fincher officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Burial Park at New Philadelphia. Memorial contributions in Ida's memory may be directed to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave SW, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663.
Ida's family wishes to extend their gratitude to the staff at Park Village Southside for their loving and exceptional care of Ida. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Ida by visiting the funeral home website, www.geibcares.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on Jan. 16, 2020