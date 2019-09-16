|
|
Ida Marie
Tamborini
age 90, formerly of New Philadelphia, died peacefully Sunday, September 15, 2019, in New Dawn Retirement
Center at Dover.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Father Jeff Coning on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at 2 p.m. in Sacred Heart Church at New Philadelphia. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery at
New Philadelphia.
Published in The Times Reporter on Sept. 16, 2019