Sacred Heart Church
139 3rd St NE
New Philadelphia, OH 44663
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Sacred Heart Church
New Philadelphia, OH
Ida Marie Tamborini

Ida Marie Tamborini Obituary
Ida Marie

Tamborini

age 90, formerly of New Philadelphia, died peacefully Sunday, September 15, 2019, in New Dawn Retirement

Center at Dover.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Father Jeff Coning on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at 2 p.m. in Sacred Heart Church at New Philadelphia. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery at

New Philadelphia.

To view a complete obituary, send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Ida please visit the funeral home's website at: www.GeibCares.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Sept. 16, 2019
