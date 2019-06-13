Home

R. K. Lindsey Funeral Home, Inc. - Dennison
26 Grant St.
Dennison, OH 44621
(740)922-1970
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
R. K. Lindsey Funeral Home, Inc. - Dennison
26 Grant St.
Dennison, OH 44621
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
Ida Mary Davis


Ida Mary Davis Obituary
Ida Mary Davis 1923-2019

96, of Dennison, passed away on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital in Dover. Born May 28, 1923 in Dennison, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Luigi G. and Rose Elisa (Marziale) Cervellini. On June 23, 1962, Ida married Francis Marion "Sonny" Davis with whom she enjoyed over 52 years of marriage until his passing on April 24, 2015. She was a longtime member of Immaculate Conception Church in Dennison where she was active in the Altar Society for many years. Ida was a devoted wife and homemaker who, although she was never a mother, loved children and influenced many in her community by her kind and loving presence in their lives.

Ida is survived by nieces, Karen (Tim) Fox and Kathy (Russ) Ashkettle; nephews, Jerry Belknap and Mike (Holly) Cervellini; and many great-nieces and great-nephews, including Lisa (Chris) Charpentier and Bryan (Stefanie) Ashkettle, to whom she was especially close. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother and sister-in-law, Fred and Mary Cervellini; and nephews, Dave and Duane Belknap.

Father Tom Gardner will celebrate the funeral Mass on Saturday, June 15, at 11:00 a.m. in Immaculate Conception Church. Interment will follow beside her beloved husband in St. Mary's Cemetery near Dennison. Visitation will be 9:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. on Saturday at the R.K. Lindsey Funeral Home in Dennison. Memorial contributions may be made to Immaculate Conception Church and School.

R.K. Lindsey Funeral Home, Inc.

(740) 922-1970

www.lindseyfh.com
Published in The Times Reporter on June 13, 2019
