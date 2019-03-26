The Times Reporter Obituaries
Smith Funeral Home
115 Andreas Dr
Sugarcreek, OH 44681
(330) 852-2141
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
9:00 AM
Maranatha Fellowship Church
Sugarcreek, OH
IDA R. (YODER) MILLER


Ida R. (Yoder) Miller

82, of Millersburg, went home to be the Lord on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at 12:35 PM at her daughter's home where she has been residing for the past year. She was born in Baltic on September 12, 1936 to the late Raymond and Lizzie (Yoder) Yoder and married Ammon N. Miller on November 27, 1958. He died on June 23, 2018. She was a member of the New Order Christian Fellowship.

She is survived by her 3 sons, Steve (Debbie) Miller of Fredericksburg, James Miller of Millersburg and Kevin Miller of Strasburg; her daughter, Frances (Edwin) Troyer of Millersburg; 9 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; sisters, Ada (Roman) Miller, Katie (Menno) Miller and Betty (Mahlon) Schmucker; and brothers, Amos (Ida) Yoder, Delbert Yoder, Raymond Yoder, Jr., and Mose (Katie) Yoder. In addition to her loving husband, she was preceded in death by one grandson, Michael Steven Miller; sister, Mary Ann Troyer; twin sister, Iva Miller and brothers, Daniel Yoder and Levi Yoder.

Services will be held on Wednesday at 9:00 AM at Maranatha Fellowship Church in Sugarcreek with Bishop Ben Coblentz officiating. Burial will be in Troyer Cemetery. Friends may call on Monday 6-8 PM and Tuesday 2-4 and 6-8 PM all at Maranatha Fellowship Church in Sugarcreek. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek.

Smith-Varns

330-85-2141

www.smithfuneral.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 26, 2019
