Ina E. Erb



36, of 2263 CR 70, Sugarcreek passed away at her residence on Sunday, October 18, 2020 after a brief illness. She was born on August 1, 1984 to Earl J. and Freda (Mast) Erb who survive. Ina attended the Old Order Amish Church and was enrolled at the Holmes County Training Center for over 30 years.



She will be missed by her parents; her brothers, Leon, Reuben (Lydia), Owen, and Delbert (special friend Leanna); a niece and three nephews, Kevin, Amanda, Darren, and Ronnie. She is preceded in death by her grandparents, John and Alta Erb, and Ivan and Nettie Mast.



Public graveside services will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 20 at the Beachy Cemetery 3270 TR 162, Sugarcreek with Bishop Andy A. Yoder officiating. Friends may call at the Wayne R. Troyer residence 2261 CR 70, Sugarcreek on Sunday after 3:00 p.m. and any time on Monday with social distancing being observed. A special thank you to LifeCare Hospice for their care and to all the staff on the HAB floor at the Holmes County Training Center for their investment in Ina over the past 33 years.



Miller Funeral Care – Walnut Creek, OH 330-893-2273



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store