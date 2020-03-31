|
|
Ina Yoder
of Greenwood, Delaware passed away March 28, 2020. She was born to the late Menno and Carrie (Miller) Yoder on January 17, 1953 in Millersburg, Ohio. Ina graduated from Garaway High School in 1971 and received her LPN certification from the Tri-County School of Nursing.
She is survived by husband, Ronnie Yoder; three children, Bruce Yoder, Evie (Glen) Wenger, and Jason (Lydia) Yoder; four grandchildren; and siblings, Earl (Dorothy) Yoder of Dover, Ohio, Eva Keim of Berlin, Ohio, Luke (Ruth) Yoder of Dover, Ohio, and Twila Ropp of Sugarcreek, Ohio.
Her family will hold a private burial, but due to current health concerns they will not be holding a public memorial until a later date. They request that instead of flowers, people make donations to Ina's memorial fund at Rosedale International for the LAMP (Latin American Mission Partners) program. See the full obituary and share a memory at www.pippinfuneralhome.com
Pippin, 302-697-7002
Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 31, 2020