Toland-Herzig Funeral Homes & Crematory
803 N Wooster Ave
Dover, OH 44622
(330) 343-6132
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory
Dover, OH
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory
Dover, OH
Ireda "Jane" Ross

Ireda "Jane" Ross Obituary
Ireda "Jane" Ross

89, of Bolivar passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 in the Park Village Health Care Center. Born February 4, 1930 in Perry County, Ohio she was a daughter of the late Thomas and Margaret Price Dawson.

Jane was also preceded in death by her husband, Harold W. Ross on October 5, 2002; brothers, Thomas, Charles and Harold Dawson; sisters, Mary Beal, Clairene Dickerhoof and Margaret McFadden.

She was a member of the Dover Baptist Temple where she taught Sunday school; in her spare time, she enjoyed painting ceramics and gardening.

A wonderful and loving mother and grandmother, Jane will be sadly missed by her children, Russell (Joan) Ross of Strasburg, Daniel (Jill) Ross, Pattie (David) Millard both of New Philadelphia, Connie (Robert) Dusenberry of Strasburg, Barb (Steve) Haney of Dover; sisters, Grace (Earl) Ross of Arkansas, Esther Norris of Beach City; 12 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandson.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 9th at 11 a.m. in the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory at Dover with Rev. Christopher Rhodes officiating. Interment will be at the Ridgecrest Memory Gardens. The family will be greeting friends one hour prior to the service on Monday. Those wishing to express their fondest memories of Jane may do so by visiting the online obituaries link on the funeral home's website. Memorial contributions may be made to the Dover Baptist Temple.
Published in The Times Reporter on Dec. 6, 2019
