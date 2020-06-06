Irene Marie Marstrelli



96, of Stillwater, passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020 at the Community Hospice Truman House in New Philadelphia. Born January 28, 1924 in Stillwater, she was a daughter of the late Fred Caesar and Rosa Savina (Cenedella) Marstrelli.



The last of her family's generation, she was also preceded in death by her brother and sister-in-law, Albert and Virginia Marstrell, and sisters and brothers-in-law, Irma "Dianne" and Fred Deierling and Helen and Robert Gray. She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews, both in the Tuscarawas County area and throughout the country. She was very proud of her extended family and showed great loyalty to them over the years. Irene was a 1942 graduate of Uhrichsville High School who then earned her nursing degree from St. Francis School of Nursing in Columbus, Ohio. She enjoyed a career that spanned four decades as a private nurse in the Columbus area before returning home to her beloved community of Stillwater to care for her mother in the 1980s. She enjoyed gatherings with her high school classmates and was fiercely devoted to the Marstrelli family and the memory of its members who had gone before her and their impact on her community. Irene was a lifelong member of Immaculate Conception Church in Dennison.



Father Tom Gardner will officiate a graveside service on Tuesday, June 9th., at 2:00 p.m. in St. Mary's Cemetery near Dennison where she will be interred beside her parents. In lieu of flowers, Irene would wish that contributions honoring her memory be made to her church which she loved so dearly, Immaculate Conception Church, 206 N. 1st St., Dennison, OH 44621.



