ISAAC A. MAST
1938 - 2020
Isaac A. Mast

82, of 7635 SR 241, Millersburg, died Sunday, October 25, 2020 at his residence after a short illness. He was born in Millersburg on April 12, 1938, to the late Alvin and Fannie Mast.

Married Katie Miller on November 26, 1964, who survives. Isaac was a retired farmer as well as an excavator and a member of the Old Order Amish Church. He is survived by his children, Elsie (Mervin) Miller of Millersburg and Joe (Edna) Mast of the home; grandchildren: Karen, Isaac, Jesse, Javin, Richard, Tim, and Jolisa; brothers: Eli (Mary Ann), John (Miriam) and Roman (Lydiann); a sister, Anna (Dan) Hershberger; step-brothers, Ben (Sovilla) Miller and Atlee (Mattie) Miller; step-sisters: Katie Yoder, Clara (Ervin) Yoder, Emma Miller, Mattie (Levi) Raber and Anna (Jim) Bears; and a step-brother-in-law, Noah (Clara) Yoder. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers, Aden (Ada) Mast and Myron (Freda) Mast,

step-mother, Anna; and step-sister, Amanda Yoder.

Funeral services will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 27th., at the home with Bishop Andy Troyer

officiating. Burial will follow in the Fryburg Community Cemetery. Friends may call after 3:00 p.m. on Sunday and anytime on Monday. A special thank you to LifeCare Hospice for their assistance as well as to church, neighbors, and friends for their support.

Miller Funeral Care – Walnut Creek, OH 330-893-2273

Published in The Times Reporter on Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
27
Funeral service
09:00 AM
the home with Bishop Andy Troyer
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Care
2972 OH 39
Millersburg, OH 44654
(330) 893-2273
