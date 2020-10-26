Isaac A. Mast



82, of 7635 SR 241, Millersburg, died Sunday, October 25, 2020 at his residence after a short illness. He was born in Millersburg on April 12, 1938, to the late Alvin and Fannie Mast.



Married Katie Miller on November 26, 1964, who survives. Isaac was a retired farmer as well as an excavator and a member of the Old Order Amish Church. He is survived by his children, Elsie (Mervin) Miller of Millersburg and Joe (Edna) Mast of the home; grandchildren: Karen, Isaac, Jesse, Javin, Richard, Tim, and Jolisa; brothers: Eli (Mary Ann), John (Miriam) and Roman (Lydiann); a sister, Anna (Dan) Hershberger; step-brothers, Ben (Sovilla) Miller and Atlee (Mattie) Miller; step-sisters: Katie Yoder, Clara (Ervin) Yoder, Emma Miller, Mattie (Levi) Raber and Anna (Jim) Bears; and a step-brother-in-law, Noah (Clara) Yoder. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers, Aden (Ada) Mast and Myron (Freda) Mast,



step-mother, Anna; and step-sister, Amanda Yoder.



Funeral services will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 27th., at the home with Bishop Andy Troyer



officiating. Burial will follow in the Fryburg Community Cemetery. Friends may call after 3:00 p.m. on Sunday and anytime on Monday. A special thank you to LifeCare Hospice for their assistance as well as to church, neighbors, and friends for their support.



Miller Funeral Care – Walnut Creek, OH 330-893-2273



