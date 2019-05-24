|
|
Isaac Franklin "Frankie" Poole III
age 39, of Mineral City, Ohio, died suddenly early Wednesday morning, May 22, 2019, from injuries received in an automobile accident. He was born March 5, 1980 in Canton, Ohio, and was the son of the late Isaac Franklin Poole, Jr. and Alberta Lynn McCamant Poole. Frankie was employed as a carpenter for his uncle Bill McCamant at Built-Right Construction. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army, where he trained as a paratrooper at Ft. Bragg, North Carolina. Frankie had a passion for the outdoors where he enjoyed hunting and riding four-wheelers. He treasured his opportunities to take his daughters and son fishing and mushroom hunting whenever possible. His primary focus was his involvement in the lives of his daughters and son.
He is survived by two daughters, Olivia and Arian Poole, who resided with their mother, Katie Billman in New Philadelphia, OH; a son, Kail Poole of Newcomerstown, OH; a brother, James Poole; and his companion, Sybil Ridgeway of Tippecanoe, OH; a sister, Mrs. Melissa "Missy" (Kristopher) Moran of Dover, OH; his maternal grandmother, Elsie McCamant of Dennison, OH; his uncle and aunt, Bill and Ruby McCamant, with whom he resided; and a number of uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, May 25, 2019, in the Baxter-Gardner Funeral Home at Sherrodsville with Rev. Ted Knapp officiating. Interment will follow in the New Cumberland Cemetery. Calling hours will be held Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until time of services at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home. To leave an online condolence message please visit the funeral home website.
Published in The Times Reporter on May 24, 2019