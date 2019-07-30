|
|
Iva M. Archinal
99, of Uhrichsville died Sunday, July 28, 2019 in the Hennis Care Centre at Dover. Iva was born on January 28, 1920 in Dover, and was the daughter of the late Harry and Lucy Sampsel Gonter. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Dale Archinal on May 28, 1995; two brothers and three sisters. In her spare time, she enjoyed playing cards and bingo.
Iva is survived by her children, Glenn Gonter of New Philadelphia, Sue (Barry) Krumlauf of Indiana; seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, July 31 at 2:00 p.m. in the Evergreen Burial Park at New Philadelphia with Rev. David Wing officiating. Those wishing to express their fondest memories of Iva may do so by visiting the online obituaries link on the funeral home's website.
Published in The Times Reporter on July 30, 2019