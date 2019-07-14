|
Ivan J. Stutzman
age 84, Berlin, Ohio passed away Friday evening, July 12, 2019 at Walnut Hills Nursing Home, Walnut Creek, Ohio surrounded by his family.
Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Berlin Mennonite Church, Berlin, Ohio with Pastor Ernie Hershberger officiating. A private family burial will take place at Berlin Cemetery. Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the church. Those wishing to share a memory or make online condolences may do so by www.alexanderfhinc.com.
Ivan was born May 1, 1935 in Wayne County Ohio and was the son of Joseph and Sarah (Hershberger) Stutzman. On November 13, 1955, he married Eileen Mast. Ivan honored his wedding vows as God intended. The love for his wife of 64 years never wavered. Ivan was owner and operator of Ivan Stutzman & Son Trucking. He was a life member of the Berlin Mennonite Church. Ivan enjoyed camping and he loved traveling with his wife in their motorhome. He took great pride in caring for his business, home and yard. He was a role model for his family.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Eileen are three children; daughter, Janice (Steve) Finney of Millersburg, son, Jeffrey Stutzman of Berlin and daughter, Julia (Mike) Wyse of Archbold; nine grandchildren, Brant (Cassaundra), Jill (Shawn), Jared (Tara), Jennifer, Jessica (Landon), Brittany (James), Brianne (Eric), Corey (Andrea) and Carley (Neal); 6 great-grandchildren and one on the way; two sisters, Esther Miller of Florida and Lula (Claire) Nussbaum of Ohio; one brother, Harold (Alice) Stutzman of Virginia; a sister-in-law, Esther Stutzman of Indiana; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, infant daughter, Glenda Jean Stutzman; brothers, Pete (Erma) Stutzman and Tony Stutzman; sisters, Katie (Henry) Stutzman and Marie (Roman) Stutzman; and a brother-in-law, Tom Miller.
