The Times Reporter Obituaries
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
9:00 AM
Emanuel Schlabach residence
3170 SR 39
Millersburg , OH
Ivan J. Troyer


1933 - 2019
Ivan J. Troyer Obituary
Ivan J. Troyer

86, of 3154 SR 39, Millersburg, died Friday, December 6, 2019 at Joel Pomerene Memorial Hospital in Millersburg. He was born in Holmes County on March 22, 1933 to the late John A. and Lydiann (Yoder) Troyer and married Gladys Miller on October 28, 1954. She survives. He is a retired farmer and a member of the Old Order Amish Church. He was ordained as Deacon in 1966.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Wilma (Allen) Raber of Sugarcreek, Saraetta (Ervin) Miller of Apple Creek, Mary Esther (Emanuel) Schlabach of Walnut Creek and Harold (Deb) Troyer of Millersburg; 17 grandchildren; 49 great grandchildren; two sisters, Mabel Miller and Cora (Andy) Miller both of Millersburg; and three brothers, Henry (Elsie) Troyer of MO, Norman (Mary) Troyer of Sugarcreek, and Syl (Betty) Troyer of Dover. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandson, James; his sister, Louella; brother-in-law, Jonas Miller; three infant brothers; an infant sister; and six great grandchildren.

Services will be held on Monday, December 9, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at the Emanuel Schlabach residence 3170 SR 39, Millersburg with Bishop Matthew Beachy officiating. Burial will be in the Miller Cemetery in Walnut Creek Twp., Holmes County. Friends may call anytime at the Schlabach residence. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek.

Smith-Varns

330-852-2141

www.smithfuneral.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Dec. 8, 2019
