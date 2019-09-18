|
|
J. Eugene "Gene" Dummermuth, Jr.
82, of Dover and formerly of New Philadelphia died Monday, September 16, 2019 in his home following a courageous battle with prostate cancer. Gene retired in 2002 as a draftsman for Dover Tank & Plate in Dover. Following retirement, he worked at George Fiedler & Associates in Dover. He began his career as a schoolteacher having taught mathematics and physics at Dover High School for four years. Born January 23, 1937 in New Philadelphia, Ohio, he was the son of the late Jacob E. and Irene (Lorenz) Dummermuth. In addition to his parents, Gene was preceded in death by an infant sister, Nancy and a brother in law, Reuben Lorenz. He was an active member of St. John's United Church of Christ in Dover where he served in numerous capacities including Past President of the church council, Elder, usher, Sunday School teacher, along with many committees. He also spearheaded the renovation of the church and the steeple project. He was a former member of the Dover Jaycees. He graduated from Dover High School in 1955. He attended Case Western Reserve University and graduated from Kent State University with a teaching degree. He had numerous interests including gardening, fishing, and the outdoors and was an avid sports fan of all Cleveland sports. He especially enjoyed watching his children and grandchildren participate in school activities and sports.
Gene will be sadly missed by his family including his wife of 57 years, Susan (Thompson) Dummermuth. They were married on Aug. 26, 1962; three children, Jacob E. "Jay" (wife, Pam Dobos) Dummermuth III and Karen Dummermuth both of Dover and John Dummermuth of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; seven grandchildren, Rachel of Cincinnati, Abigail (David) Maurer of Stow, Jacob IV of Hilton Head, Madeline of Columbus, Grace of Murfreesboro, Tenn. Matthew of Dover and Jaclyn of Murfreesboro; a brother, Don (wife, Joyce) Dummermuth of Dover and his sister, Patricia Lorenz of Dover along with numerous loving nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Gene's life will be celebrated Saturday, September 20, 2019 beginning at 11 a.m. in the St. John's United Church of Christ in Dover with Rev. Thomas Dunkle officiating. A reception will follow in the church social hall. Friends may call at the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory in Dover on Friday from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. Cremation will follow the services and inurnment will be held at a later date in the Dover Burial Park. Those who may wish to express a fond memory of Gene can sign the online guestbook by visiting the "Obituaries" link on the funeral home website at: www.tolandherzig.com In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the J. Eugene and Susan Dummermuth Scholarship Fund c/o Dover High School, 219 W. 6th St., Dover, Ohio 44622, St. John's United Church of Christ, 409 N. Wooster Ave., Dover, Ohio 44622 or the Community Hospice (Truman) House, 716 Commercial Ave. S.W., New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663.
Published in The Times Reporter on Sept. 18, 2019