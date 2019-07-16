|
Jack Allan Wise 1940-2019
79, of Dennison, passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Trinity Hospital Twin City in Dennison. Born May 6, 1940 in Wyandotte, Michigan, he was the son of the late Frank Wise and Dorothy Grace (Tipton) Wise Faniola. A Twin City resident for much of his life, Jack was an Army veteran who had worked for several area companies until retiring from Aleris. He attended Southside Gospel Chapel in Uhrichsville for many years, and most recently attended Rush Church of the Nazarene.
On August 21, 1965, Jack married the former Beverly Kay Long who survives him, along with sons, Todd Wise, Chad (Ginger) Wise, and Josh (companion, Sara) Wise; grandchildren, Daniel, Taylor, Logan, Morgan, Kort, Brynn, Jackson, and Lucy; sister, Pat Metarko; numerous nieces and nephews; and a good friend, Bill Stutler. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Joan Warren and Carol Scalambrino.
Services, officiated by Rev. Brett Warkentine and Rev. Leonard Porter, will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 18, at the R.K. Lindsey Funeral Home in Dennison. Interment will be in Uhrichsville's Union Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.
Published in The Times Reporter on July 16, 2019