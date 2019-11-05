|
Jack Collins
89, of Baltic, died Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 at his residence. He was born in Pennsboro, W.Va., on June 25, 1930 to the late Aubrey and Elsie (Garner) Collins and married Lorna Wilson on Dec. 7, 2011. She survives. He worked for Hill Drilling in Killbuck, before retiring after 40 years of service. He served in the Army during the Korean War. He enjoyed racing sprint cars, gardening, hunting, watching sports, and was able to fix anything.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Ron (Laurrie) Collins, Cheryl Bellville, Jim (Andrea) Collins, Carol (Andy) Richardson, Terry (Betty) Logsdon, Loretta Dunn, Neven Root, Robin (Joey) Logsdon, and Judy (Stan) Schlagenhauser; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his three brothers, Robert Nelson, Edwin Sayre, and Curtis Leif Collins.
Private family graveside services will be held on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 at 11 a.m. at West Lawn Cemetery in Baltic where Military Honors will be conducted by the Sugarcreek American Legion with Pastor Bill Jones officiating. Friends may call on Wednesday from 5-8 p.m. at Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek. The family would like to thank Interim Hospice for all their care and support during Jack's illness.
Smith-Varns
330-852-2141
www.smithfuneral.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Nov. 5, 2019