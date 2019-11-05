The Times Reporter Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith Funeral Home
115 Andreas Dr
Sugarcreek, OH 44681
(330) 852-2141
Calling hours
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Smith Funeral Home
115 Andreas Dr
Sugarcreek, OH 44681
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
West Lawn Cemetery
Baltic, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jack Collins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack Collins


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jack Collins Obituary
Jack Collins

89, of Baltic, died Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 at his residence. He was born in Pennsboro, W.Va., on June 25, 1930 to the late Aubrey and Elsie (Garner) Collins and married Lorna Wilson on Dec. 7, 2011. She survives. He worked for Hill Drilling in Killbuck, before retiring after 40 years of service. He served in the Army during the Korean War. He enjoyed racing sprint cars, gardening, hunting, watching sports, and was able to fix anything.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Ron (Laurrie) Collins, Cheryl Bellville, Jim (Andrea) Collins, Carol (Andy) Richardson, Terry (Betty) Logsdon, Loretta Dunn, Neven Root, Robin (Joey) Logsdon, and Judy (Stan) Schlagenhauser; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his three brothers, Robert Nelson, Edwin Sayre, and Curtis Leif Collins.

Private family graveside services will be held on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 at 11 a.m. at West Lawn Cemetery in Baltic where Military Honors will be conducted by the Sugarcreek American Legion with Pastor Bill Jones officiating. Friends may call on Wednesday from 5-8 p.m. at Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek. The family would like to thank Interim Hospice for all their care and support during Jack's illness.

Smith-Varns

330-852-2141

www.smithfuneral.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Nov. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jack's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Smith Funeral Home
Download Now