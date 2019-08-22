Home

Heritage Cremation Society - Louisville
303 South Chapel Street
Louisville, OH 44641
(330) 875-5770
JACK D. GARL

JACK D. GARL Obituary
Jack D. Garl

Jack D. Garl of Dover passed away August 18, 2019 at the age of 73. He was born in Massillon, OH to the late Edgar and Ruth (Robinson) Garl. He was an avid fan of classic cars, NASCAR and drag racing. Jack loved visiting with family, friends and neighbors.

He is survived by his loving wife of 18 wonderful years, Sharon Garl, they enjoyed traveling, had similar interests and attended the New Philadelphia Church of Christ faithfully. His daughter, son-in-law and grandson; brothers, Don, Bob and Dennis Garl; sister, Judee (Tony) Cincinat; step sons, Shawn and Joshua (Hallie) West; brothers and sisters-in-law, Bruce (Pam) Ellwood and Ron (Pam) Cappillo; special friends, Travis (Angie) Trenton, Olivia Hardy, Lori and Lola Troyer, Terry and Lynn Steiner; numerous nieces and nephews; and his special little fuzzy butt Suzie Q.

A celebration of life is planned for a later date. Condolences can be shared with the family online at:

www.heritagecremationsociety.com

Heritage Cremation Society

330-875-5770
Published in The Times Reporter on Aug. 22, 2019
