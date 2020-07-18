Jack D. Widder"Together Again"After many rebuilds, the spark plugs stopped firing for the March 6, 1930 "Special Edition" Jack D. Widder, 90, of New Philadelphia. He died on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Pomerene Hospital in Millersburg since parts were no longer available for this model. Jack was born in Sugarcreek to the late Delbert and Caroline (Syler) Widder. He married the love of his life and soul mate Geraldine A. "Jerry" Maurer on October 14, 1951. She died on February 22, 2020.Jack and Jerry filled their house with laughter, love, and kids! Karl (Cindy) Widder of Dover; 4 daughters, Becky (Allen) Wolf of Uhrichsville, Beverly (Mark) Patt of New Cumberland, Beth Ann (Ted) Knapp of Sherrodsville, and Bonnie (Doug) Schaub of North Lawrence; 17 grandchildren; and 22 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings, Nancy Goodmote of Dover, Mary Edwards of Sugarcreek, Molly Sexton of Ragersville, Larry "Butch" Widder of Florida, and Linda Widder of Dover; and sisters-in-law, Sue Widder of Dover and Norma White of Canton. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his 2 grandchildren, brothers Cleone Widder and Ben Widder, infant brother, Albert Widder; and brothers-in-law, Dale Goodmote, Dean Edwards, and Homer Sexton; and sister-in-law Irene Widder. He was an Army veteran having served in the Korean Conflict and a member of the Homer Weiss American Legion in Sugarcreek. While in the Army, Jack got to witness a test explosion of the Atomic bomb in Desert Rock, Nevada. Jack was the owner and operator of the former Widder Shell in Sugarcreek for 47 years and worked many of those years with his father and his son. In addition to being a mechanic, he farmed his property. Jack was a member of the First United Church of Christ in Sugarcreek. Jack loved to travel, once talking his buddy Glenn Maurer into trekking across the United States covering 28 states in 11 months while driving a Model "A". He also took the time to take many vacations with his family. He was an avid reader and learner. You could usually find him in his later years working on a puzzle at his kitchen table.Memorial Services will be announced at a later date with military honors being conducted by the Homer Weiss American Legion. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek.Smith-Varns330-852-2141