Jack D. Widder



March 6, 1930-



July 15, 2020



Family and Friends are invited to attend a Memorial/Military service in Jack's honor on November 14, 2020 at 11:00AM at Union Hill Cemetery on Dutch Valley Rd, Sugarcreek. Funeral service will be performed by Pastor Earl Rogers of First UCC of Sugarcreek and military service by Homer Weiss Post. In keeping with safety guidelines, masks and social distancing is required.



