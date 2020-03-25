|
|
Jack Edward Roehrich
age 17, of 25611 Cadiz Road, Freeport, died Sunday, March 22, 2020, on Skullfork Road near Freeport, as a result of a tragic accident associated with flood waters. Jack was born February 16, 2003 in Cambridge, Ohio; a son of Mark Allan Roehrich and Leila Ann McCarty Roehrich. Jack's primary education was provided all through his sophomore year of high school by homeschooling. This year, Jack's junior year, he began attending Mid-East Career and Technology Center in Zanesville specializing in Diesel Technology. Jack was a hard worker, with a need to always be busy. With growing up and working on the farm, the mechanics of diesel equipment came naturally to Jack. While he wasn't fond of math, he did love diesel technology. His hard work and passion were rewarded by Jack being named "Student of the Program" in his first semester, as well as shop foreman of his class. Most recently, Jack received a Certificate of Achievement for Diesel Technology 1. Jack loved diesel school and was the top of his class. Jack loved many things in life; firstly God, his parents, and Hannah. Jack, known also as "JR Cowboy" to his loved ones, loved the farm and horses and will be missed by his red roan, Maisy. He was the president of the Londonderry Lads and Lassie 4-H Club, having been active in the 4-H for the last nine years. Once Jack found he could earn money taking market goats to the county fair, they became his specialty and the only project he ever took. True to his love of mechanics, Jack loved his truck, his 4-H wheeler, and the Massey Ferguson 1085 tractor. For his wedding, Jack wished for that Massey as a gift. Jack will be sadly missed by all those who were fortunate enough to have known him.
In addition to his parents he is survived by a brother, Heath Joseph Roehrich of Canal Fulton; his fiancée, Hannah Young, of Weskan, Kansas; a grandmother, Gaynell McCarty of Akron; his pal and aunt, Kim McCarty of Freeport; as well as several other aunts and uncles: Greg and Marilyn Roehrich, Ken and Robin McCarty, and Mason McCarty; and cousins Tiara, Brianna, Sean, Timothy, and Sarah.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Sunday, March 29, 2020 in Koch Funeral Home, 216 S High Street, Freeport, Ohio. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, March 30, 2020 in Greenmont Union Cemetery, 77098 Freeport Tippecanoe Road, Freeport, Ohio 43973 with Jack's dad, Mark Roehrich leading the service. In lieu of flowers Jack's parents would like donations be made in his memory to Mercury One (www.mercuryone.org), The Nazarene Fund, or Operation Underground Railroad (www.ourrescue.org).
Koch, Freeport
(740) 658-3470
Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 25, 2020