Jack K. Veigel
Jack Keith Veigel, formerly of Coshocton County, 72, died Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 at his residence. He was born Feb. 2, 1947 in Coshocton to the late Raymond and Katherine S. (Troendly) Veigel. Jack was a 1965 graduate of Warsaw High School and a retired farmer.
At Jack's request, there will be no services. The
Fischer Funeral Home in Warsaw is handling the
arrangements.
www.fischerfuneralhome.com
Fischer Funeral Home,
740-824-3515
Published in The Times Reporter on Oct. 5, 2019