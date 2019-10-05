Home

Fischer Funeral Home
412 E. Main St.
Warsaw, OH 43844
(740) 824-3515
Jack K. Veigel


1947 - 2019
Jack K. Veigel Obituary
Jack K. Veigel

Jack Keith Veigel, formerly of Coshocton County, 72, died Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 at his residence. He was born Feb. 2, 1947 in Coshocton to the late Raymond and Katherine S. (Troendly) Veigel. Jack was a 1965 graduate of Warsaw High School and a retired farmer.

At Jack's request, there will be no services. The

Fischer Funeral Home in Warsaw is handling the

arrangements.

www.fischerfuneralhome.com

Fischer Funeral Home,

740-824-3515
Published in The Times Reporter on Oct. 5, 2019
