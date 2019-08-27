Home

Toland-Herzig Funeral Homes & Crematory
803 N Wooster Ave
Dover, OH 44622
(330) 343-6132
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Broadway United Methodist Church at New Philadelphia
Jack R. Doney


1948 - 2019
Jack R. Doney Obituary
Jack R. Doney

71, of Dover passed away suddenly at Union Hospital on Saturday, August 24, 2019. Jack was currently employed at Western Branch Diesel in Canton; previously he was a mechanic at Reese Trucking for 35 years, and he served as a Mounted Deputy Sheriff for Tuscarawas County for over 32 years. He was a member of Broadway United Methodist Church in New Philadelphia, and in his spare time he loved being outdoors, especially camping and horseback riding.

Born April 23, 1948 in Strasburg, he was a son of the late Clifford and Marjorie Kline Doney. Jack is survived by his wife of 47 years, Patricia Wages Doney; children, Jessica Doney, Richard (Viki) Doney, Robert Doney all of Dover; brothers, Dennis (Leslie) Doney of Dover, Steve (Becky) Doney of Baltic; sisters, Joyce Sauerbrey, Tammy (Dennis) Clayton both of North Carolina; and four grandchildren.

Cremation has been entrusted to the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory at Dover. A memorial service will be held on Friday, August 30 at 11:00 am in the Broadway United Methodist Church at New Philadelphia with Pastor Mick Forster officiating. The family will greet friends on Thursday from 6-8 at the Dover funeral home. Those wishing to express their fondest memories of Jack may do so by visiting the online obituaries link on the funeral home's website.
Published in The Times Reporter on Aug. 27, 2019
