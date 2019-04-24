|
|
"Together Again"
Jack Rinehart
85, of New Philadelphia, Ohio passed away April 19, 2019 with family by his side at New Dawn Retirement Community after a short term health decline. Born and raised in Dover, Jack was a hard working mechanic who loved to take care of his family and spend leisure time doing outside activities.
Preceded in death by his wife Joan (Cosgrove) and daughter Tammy. Survived by daughters Cathy Boylan, Penny Hughes, Joni Applegarth and Michelle Nance. Jack also has five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
There will be no services.
Published in The Times Reporter on Apr. 24, 2019