Jack S. Lamb
67 of New Philadelphia, died Friday, January 17, 2020 in Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital at Dover, following a period of declining health. Born in Dover, he was the son of the late Clyde and Norma Jean (Thomas) Lamb. Jack was a 1970 graduate of New Philadelphia High School where he played football and also a graduate of Kent State University with a Bachelor's degree in Business. He had retired from Ohio Carrier Trucking Company where he worked in the office payroll department and was a member of the First Presbyterian Church at New Philadelphia.
Surviving are his wife, Dixie A. Lamb of the residence; a step-son, Jason Huff of New Philadelphia; a brother, Chess (Karen) Lamb of New Philadelphia; and five grandchildren: Jordan, Dylan, Jaden, Tyler and Lloyd. In addition to his parents, a brother, Bob Lamb, also preceded him in death.
In keeping with Jack's wishes, he is to be cremated through the care of the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia and no services are to be scheduled. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Jack by visiting the funeral home's website at: www.GeibCares.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Jan. 20, 2020